Kuwait Concludes 3Rd Nat'l Campaign For Debtors
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) - The third national campaign to settle the debts of financially distressed individuals has concluded after settling the liabilities of 2,635 Kuwaiti men and women, totaling KD 15.37 million, the Ministry of Social Affairs announced on Wednesday.
Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Chairman of the Debtors Committee Dr. Khaled Al-Ajmi said the final payment batch has been transferred to the relevant department of Ministry of Justice to complete legal procedures.
Al-Ajmi noted that the third campaign surpassed the previous two in both funds collected and cases handled, reflecting strong government-community cooperation and Kuwait's longstanding humanitarian approach to supporting financially distressed citizens.
The campaign resulted in the closure of 4,345 cases, easing legal and financial burdens on many Kuwaiti families. Payments were made in six batches, with individual settlements capped at KD 16,500 and disbursed according to transparent and fair eligibility criteria.
More than 9,000 applications were reviewed by six specialized committees representing relevant government and charitable entities. Cases previously covered in earlier campaigns or involving government and telecom debts were excluded.
Al-Ajmi expressed appreciation to the political leadership, Kuwait Cabinet, Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila, and major donors for their support, reaffirming the ministry's commitment to strengthening social protection and family stability in line with Kuwait's humanitarian values. (end)
