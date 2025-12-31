Fake Amul Ghee, Tata Salt: How Delhi Police Cracked Down On A Huge Counterfeit Goods Racket

Delhi Police have uncovered a major racket involved in making and selling fake branded household and food products, raising serious concerns about public health and consumer safety. The Crime Branch has arrested four people who were manufacturing counterfeit items of popular brands and selling them in the open market as genuine goods.

The fake products included ghee, Tata Salt, Eno, Veet and other household items, all packed using branded wrappers to fool buyers. Police say the racket was well organised and spread across multiple areas of Delhi-NCR.

Crime Branch busts organised counterfeit network

According to Delhi Police Crime Branch, the accused were involved in the manufacturing, packaging and sale of fake branded goods. They first produced counterfeit products and then packed them in wrappers designed to look exactly like original brand packaging.

The accused were arrested while handling large consignments of fake products. Police said the operation was carried out by the ER–I unit of the Crime Branch.

A senior police officer said further investigation is underway to trace the entire supply chain, including raw material suppliers, transporters, warehouse owners and sellers.

Fake products seized in large quantities

Police recovered a huge stock of counterfeit goods during the raids. The seized items included:



Fake ghee of reputed brands

Spurious Tata Salt weighing over 5,000 kilograms

Eno sachets

Veet products

All Out mosquito repellents Machinery used for fake manufacturing and repacking

Officers said the goods were meant to be sold across Delhi-NCR as original branded items.

Illegal manufacturing unit found in Kanjhawala

During the operation, the Crime Branch unearthed an illegal manufacturing unit in the Kanjhawala Industrial Area of Delhi. The unit was being used to prepare and pack counterfeit household and food products.

Police said the factory had machines used for mixing, packing and sealing fake items. The setup showed that the accused were operating on a large scale and had been active for a long time.

Godowns raided in multiple Delhi locations

In addition to the factory, police also raided several godowns used for storing fake goods. These godowns were located in:



Uttam Nagar

Nilothi Extension Nihal Vihar

Large quantities of counterfeit products were recovered from these locations. Police believe these godowns were used as distribution points before the fake goods were sent to shops and markets.

Earlier cases show a growing pattern

This is not the first such case busted by the Crime Branch this month. Earlier in December, police uncovered a highly organised racket involved in selling expired international food products.

In that case, seven people were arrested. The accused were illegally importing expired food items, changing manufacturing and expiry dates, printing fake barcodes, and repackaging the products to sell them as fresh goods across India.

Police said this showed a dangerous trend where consumers were being exposed to unsafe and expired food items.

Another module printing fake medicine packaging exposed

In the same week, Delhi Police also busted a central module involved in printing fake wrappers for spurious medicines and cosmetic products.

Three accused were arrested for manufacturing and selling fake medicines. An FIR was registered under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Printing press on Rama Road under scanner

During the investigation, police identified a printing press on Rama Road, Delhi, which was supplying packaging material for fake medicines and cosmetics.

A raid at the printing press led to the recovery of two dye frames used for printing wrapper boxes. Police confirmed that the unit was actively supplying printed wrapping boxes for illegal medicines, including ointments and tubes.

Accused reveal how fake packaging orders were placed

One of the arrested accused told police that he placed orders for printed wrapping boxes on the directions of a co-accused. These boxes were used to manufacture and sell spurious medicines.

The investigation also led to the arrest of two more people involved in supplying printed packaging for fake drugs and cosmetics.

Legal action and charges filed

Police have registered an FIR under several sections of the law, including:



Sections 318(4), 336, 340, and 61(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 18A(1), 18(c), 27B(ii), and 27(c) of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940

Officials said strict legal action will be taken against everyone involved.

Operation led by senior Crime Branch officers

The operation was led by Inspector Lichhman, under the supervision of ACP Sunil Srivastava, with overall guidance from DCP Vikram Singh.

Delhi Police said such rackets pose a serious risk to public health and will be dealt with firmly.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are likely. Authorities have warned that anyone involved in making, packing or selling fake goods will face strict action. The bust sends a strong message to counterfeit networks that selling fake daily-use products will not be tolerated.

(With agency inputs)