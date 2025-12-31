403
After Copper's Record Month, Year-End Trading Exposes The Market's Hidden Fault Line
Copper's late-December surge looked unstoppable-until it ran into a very old constraint: when the calendar closes, risk appetite often closes with it.
By 08:46 UTC on Dec. 31, the copper price in your TradingView snapshot was $5.6909 per pound, softer on the session. A US benchmark feed had copper around $5.68 per pound early in the day.
In London, LME three-month copper later traded at $12,444 per metric ton (with displayed volume of 12,026), while earlier pricing was cited near $12,405-still high, just no longer climbing in a straight line.
The last seven days tell the real story. Copper ground higher into Dec. 26, then jolted lower on Dec. 29, rebounded on Dec. 30, and slipped again on Dec. 31. That pattern matters because it signals a market where the“big idea” is strong, but the marginal buyer is nervous.
Copper Rally Stalls Amid Inventory Builds
In thin year-end conditions, small flows move prices, and traders tend to lock in gains rather than defend fresh highs. Now the“behind the story” part: copper is increasingly treated as a strategic asset, not just an industrial input.
Investment narratives tied to electrification, grid upgrades, and data-center power demand have pulled in more financial money, including physically backed holdings near 10,000 tons in a major product.
At the same time, US pricing distortions pulled copper into American warehouses, pushing COMEX inventories to record levels in 2025 and reshaping where metal sits.
Yet the physical market was flashing caution. China's private December PMI ticked back above 50, but pointed to higher input costs and still-soft exports.
In China, inventories rose: mainstream stocks were reported up 10.95% week-on-week, and SHFE warehouse stocks increased from 65,878 tons to 71,738 tons.
Downstream cathode-rod buyers reportedly placed almost no fresh orders on the final trading day, preferring to restart after the holiday.
Technically, the market is pausing, not breaking. The 4-hour chart showed fading momentum (MACD histogram -0.00899; RSI 49.95) with resistance around $5.71–$5.74 and support near $5.68, then $5.61–$5.57.
The daily chart stayed constructive (RSI near 62; MACD histogram +0.01819), but the wide daily range (high $5.796; low $5.678) hints at two-way risk.
