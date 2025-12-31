MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Shaher Moh'd Ali Awartani, a distinguished investor and business leader, continues to expand his footprint in global financial markets through innovative investment strategies and strategic partnerships. Co-founder of Equalis Capital Ltd in 2013 and shareholder and board member of Global Gate Capital Partners since 2015, Shaher Moh'd Ali Awartani manages over USD 2 billion in assets, demonstrating expertise in capital growth, risk management, and wealth creation.

Shaher Moh'd Ali Awartani's investment philosophy emphasizes long-term value, market insight, and diversified portfolio management. His leadership in Equalis Capital and Global Gate Capital Partners has enabled the companies to achieve strong performance across private equity, real estate, and alternative investments. In 2024, he expanded his investment portfolio by co-founding Yasa Capital, an advisory firm that focuses on strategic investment guidance and tailored solutions for high-net-worth clients and institutional investors.

“Successful investing requires vision, discipline, and a commitment to understanding both markets and people,” said Shaher Moh'd Ali Awartani.“Our goal at Yasa Capital is to deliver sustainable growth while creating meaningful impact for our clients and the communities we serve.”

In addition to his financial achievements, Shaher Moh'd Ali Awartani is a philanthropist committed to improving lives through education and healthcare initiatives. His private scholarship program and contributions to hospitals reflect a holistic approach to business-combining professional success with social responsibility.

Shaher Moh'd Ali Awartani's leadership has earned recognition for his strategic acumen, innovative solutions, and ability to navigate complex global markets. Financial analysts highlight his skill in balancing risk and opportunity, making him a respected figure in investment circles worldwide.

About Shaher Moh'd Ali Awartani

Shaher Moh'd Ali Awartani is a leading investor and businessman based in Abu Dhabi. He is the co-founder of Equalis Capital Ltd, Yasa Capital, shareholder and board member of Global Gate Capital Partners, and co-founder of High Point Real Estate LLC. With a proven record of managing over USD 2 billion in assets, he combines financial expertise with a commitment to philanthropy and community growth.