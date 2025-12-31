ICC Rankings: Brook Becomes No. 2 Test Batter, Starc Inches Closer To Bumrah's Top Spot

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Dec 31 (IANS) Harry Brook's gritty effort at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has reshaped the Test Rankings, as the England batter moved three places to be ranked second in the latest ICC rankings, while Mitchell Starc edged closer to India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's top spot following a standout bowling display throughout the series.

Brook, who scored a total of 59 runs in a low-scoring match, has moved to second position. The 26-year-old English star has surpassed the Australian pair of Smith and Travis Head, as well as Kiwi ace Kane Williamson, to grab the spot. He is now only behind his counterpart Joe Root, who stands tall at the top with 867 rating points.

England fast bowler Joshua Tongue has also been rewarded in the rankings after a clinical performance in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Ashes, played at the MCG.

Tongue, who turned the tide for England at the MCG with career-best performances of 5-45 and 2-44, has moved up 13 places to achieve 30th position. His fellow teammates Gus Atkinson, up four slots to 13th, and Brydon Carse, up six places to 23rd, have also progressed after England's four-wicket win in the fourth Test.

Australia's poor display with the willow has hurt their batters' ratings, but on the other hand, the bowlers have brought some good news, with the pair of Starc and Scott Boland achieving career-best rankings.

Starc has surpassed Australia captain Pat Cummins, who missed the MCG Test, and is now tied at second spot with Pakistan spinner Noman Ali. The 35-year-old fast bowler is also closing in on Jasprit Bumrah's No. 1 crown, with a gap of just 36 rating points between the two.

Scott Boland, who took five wickets in the fourth Ashes Test, has attained a career-high ranking. The Australian bowler has moved to seventh spot and crossed the 800 rating mark for the first time in his career.

Despite losing the MCG Test, the Australian cricket team has maintained their top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with 85.71 percentage points. Former champions New Zealand and South Africa occupy second and third place, respectively.

Both Starc and Brook will now eye the top position in their respective domains when the fifth and final game of the Ashes series begins on January 4.