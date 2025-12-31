Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thailand Frees 18 Cambodian Soldiers

2025-12-31 04:39:42
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Thailand released 18 Cambodian troops who had been held since July, officials reported, as the truce between the two countries continued to endure.

This action followed the ceasefire declared on Saturday after nearly three weeks of border confrontations that claimed the lives of at least 99 individuals, including civilians.

Thailand “repatriated the 18 detained Cambodian soldiers to Cambodia,” according to a statement from the Thai Foreign Ministry, which emphasized that the repatriation was “undertaken as a demonstration of goodwill and confidence-building.”

The statement further noted, “Thailand hopes that Cambodia will reciprocate this goodwill through its concrete actions to promote sustained peace between the two countries.”

Cambodian Defense Ministry spokesperson Lt. Gen Maly Socheata remarked that the soldiers’ release “creates an environment conducive to peace, stability, and the full normalization of relations for the benefit of both nations.”

A Cambodian state-run news agency also verified the soldiers’ return after 155 days in detention.

Upon their arrival at the Prum International Border Crossing in Pailin province, the soldiers were “warmly welcomed,” the agency reported.

