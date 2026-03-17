Punjab CM Opens 50-Bed Hospital In Dhuri​

MENAFN - IANS) Dhuri, March 18 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday dedicated a 50-bed Sub-Divisional Hospital, along with a 30-bed Maternal and Child Health Block, at Dhuri, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the public healthcare system and giving a major boost to healthcare infrastructure in Sangrur district.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann stated,“This project reflects our firm commitment to building a strong, accessible, and patient-centric healthcare system by strengthening infrastructure, expanding medical services, and improving the availability of skilled healthcare professionals. ​

“The new facilities will cater not only to the residents of Dhuri city but also to people from nearly 70 surrounding villages, benefiting thousands of residents by bringing modern healthcare closer to their homes.” ​

He added,“Constructed for Rs 21.65 crore, the hospital complex features a state-of-the-art building spread across approximately 73,000 square feet and will prove to be a boon for the region. It will significantly strengthen secondary-level healthcare services by providing comprehensive outpatient and inpatient care, emergency services, diagnostic facilities, and specialised consultations.”

​Highlighting the dual-facility structure, the Chief Minister said,“The 50-bedded Sub-Divisional Hospital has been developed to provide comprehensive secondary-level healthcare services, while the 30-bedded Maternal and Child Health Block will significantly strengthen maternal, neonatal and child healthcare services, ensuring better care for mothers and newborns in the region.” ​

Tracing the hospital's journey, CM Mann said,“Originally established in 1978 with a capacity of 30 beds and later upgraded to 50 beds, this hospital has now evolved into a modern healthcare facility with a total capacity of 80 beds, reflecting our government's continuous efforts to strengthen public healthcare infrastructure.” ​

Detailing the infrastructure, he said,“The new facility includes 13 OPD rooms, a well-equipped emergency block, two registration counters, and seven operating theatres for both major and minor surgeries. It houses modern diagnostic facilities such as ECG, ultrasound, and X-ray rooms, along with three laboratories to ensure timely and accurate medical testing.” ​

He further added,“The hospital has 12 private rooms, six general wards, a fully functional drug store, an SMO office, 11 nurse stations, and two lifts, all designed to improve patient care and operational efficiency. The upgraded infrastructure will enable doctors to handle emergency cases, accident victims, and critically ill patients with greater efficiency.”