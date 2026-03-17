Jordan Approves $203 Mln U.S. Grant For Strategic Water Desalination Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 17 (Petra) -- The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, approved on Tuesday a $203 million grant agreement with the United States government to fund the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project, known as the National Water Carrier.The approval of the grant document is part of the government's push to begin implementation of the strategic project, which is considered one of the kingdom's most vital large-scale initiatives intended to drive economic growth, development, and job creation.The National Water Carrier ranks as the third-largest water project in the region. The government is proceeding with its implementation phases to ensure completion within four years. Once operational, the project will provide 300 million cubic meters of desalinated water from Aqaba annually, bolstering Jordan's national water security. Financial closure for the project is expected to be finalized within weeks, paving the way for the commencement of construction works.In a separate development, the cabinet reviewed the progress of the executive program for the 2026 National Strategy for Cleanliness and the Prevention of Illegal Dumping.Environment Minister Ayman Suleiman detailed the program's primary achievements since the beginning of the year, noting the launch of 165 cleaning campaigns targeting parks and public areas not covered by municipal services. Approximately 15,000 volunteers, including university and school students, civil servants, and citizens, participated in coordination with government institutions and civil society organizations, resulting in the collection of more than 90 tons of waste.The minister revealed that approximately 30,000 reusable waste bags were distributed for use in vehicles across Amman, Zarqa, Irbid, Petra, Ma'an, Ajloun, Madaba, and Aqaba. Additionally, thousands of metal and plastic containers, alongside specialized sorting bins for schools, were distributed, and metal baskets were installed along several vital roads.Suleiman noted that one day per week has been designated for each municipality to conduct community-led cleaning campaigns throughout the program's duration. A dedicated plan has also been prepared for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, focusing on tourist sites and recreational areas frequented by citizens during the break.The minister emphasized that the Traffic Department and the Royal Department for Environmental Protection- Rangers continue to monitor and record violations under existing legislation. Authorities also continue to receive reports of environmental infractions through a dedicated hotline and an electronic reporting system.