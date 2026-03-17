J&K Police Moving Into Dense Forests To Neutralise Terrorists: DGP Nalin Prabhat​

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, March 18 (IANS) J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat said on Tuesday that under its changed counter‐terror tactics, the J&K Police is moving into dense forests and rugged mountains to neutralise terrorists.​

Addressing the passing‐out parade of police constables at the STC Talwara in Reasi district, DGP Prabhat said the police had changed its counter‐terror strategy and was now carrying out operations in dense forests and mountainous areas to neutralise terrorists operating in the region.​

“Over the past two years, the J&K Police altered its operational strategy and intensified action in remote forests and mountains where terrorists have attempted to regroup. The battle has shifted to the jungles and upper reaches. We are moving upwards into these areas to get them and destroy their hideouts,” the police chief said.​

He said the J&K Police was now actively engaging terrorists in the forests of Udhampur and Kathua districts. These operations, he said, were aimed at countering terrorists sent by“our nefarious neighbour (Pakistan)”.​

“We are not allowing them to succeed in their evil plans,” he asserted.​

Recalling last year's 'Operation Mahadev', the DGP said security forces eliminated three Pakistani terrorists during the operation.​

“The terrorists were responsible for the killing of 26 civilians in the Baisaran (Pahalgam) area. Police had pursued them deep inside the forest before neutralising them,” he said.​

The J&K Police Chief also highlighted the force's outreach programmes and its engagement with local communities across the Union Territory.​

He congratulated the recruits joining the Jammu and Kashmir Police and urged them to remain committed to their duties. ​

He said the path ahead would be challenging but expressed confidence that the new personnel would contribute significantly to maintaining peace and security in the region.​

The DGP is known for his aggressive anti‐terror operations, often leading the J&K Police from the front.​