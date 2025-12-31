Conscious Management Institute Opens In Puducherry To Offer Logistics Courses

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, India

Dr. Garry Jacobs, President and CEO of the World Academy of Art & Science, inaugurated the Conscious Management Institute in Puducherry. CMI offers PG and Professional Diplomas in Conscious Management & Leadership, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, and Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, designed for graduates and 12th pass candidates Conscious Management Institute Pvt. Ltd. (CMI), a unique higher-education institution, has commenced operations in Puducherry, offering Post Graduate and Professional Diploma programmes in Conscious Management & Leadership, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, and Data Science & Leadership.

L-R: S Ganesan, CMI; S S Sreejith, Founder & MD, CMI; Garry Jacobs, President, World Academy of Art & Science; N Ashokan, Mother's Service Society; Shweta Rangan, CMI

Dr. Garry Jacobs, President and CEO of the World Academy of Art & Science, inaugurated the institute in the presence of Mr. S. S. Sreejith, Founder & Managing Director, CMI; Mr. N Ashokan, Secretary of Mother's Service Society; Prof S. Ganesan, Head of Educational Initiatives, and Ms. Shweta Rangan, Associate Director, CMI.

The institute aims to create industry-ready professionals and future leaders by combining practical knowledge, strategic thinking, and real-world application. Its programmes focus on adaptability, value creation, and responsible leadership across sectors.

In his comments, Mr. Sreejith said:“Our focus is not just on teaching management, but on shaping leaders for the future. At the Conscious Management Institute, we represent the culmination of original insight, applied research, and successful global implementation. Founded on the synergistic work of distinguished institutions such as GIIMS, the World Academy of Art & Science, and the World University Consortium, our programs integrate AI-driven innovation, global operational excellence, and conscious leadership principles. Through practical, job-oriented learning in Logistics, AI, and Management, we prepare professionals, especially emerging leaders, to lead responsibly, adapt continuously, and create long-term, sustainable organisational value in a rapidly evolving global economy.”

CMI's PG Diploma and Professional Diploma in Conscious Management & Leadership is the flagship programme for aspiring leaders, entrepreneurs, and consultants. It equips learners to drive organisational growth and profitability by mastering market, technology, people, finance, and organisation.

The PG Diploma in Logistics & Supply Chain Management develops practical expertise in end-to-end logistics and supply chain operations. It prepares graduates for roles in manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, and global trade, with added value through special certifications in Air and Sea Cargo Operations. The PG Diploma and Professional Diploma in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence focuses on applying AI and data analytics in real business contexts. Learners gain skills to identify AI opportunities and manage technology-driven projects. All PG Diploma courses are for graduates, and the Professional Diploma programmes for 12th pass candidates.

