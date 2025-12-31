403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Ukraine Exchange Strike Accusations
(MENAFN) Both nations leveled accusations at each other Wednesday following nighttime aerial assaults that preceded New Year's celebrations.
Russia's operational command center in the southern Krasnodar territory released a Telegram announcement confirming a drone assault on Tuapse, a coastal municipality, which damaged petroleum processing infrastructure and left two individuals wounded.
"The injured were hospitalized; their injuries are not life-threatening, and medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance," the announcement stated, while also documenting shattered glass across four residential apartment complexes and a single residence.
Officials additionally reported destruction to a harbor docking station where flames erupted before being suppressed. "A 300-square-meter fire at the oil refinery was also extinguished," authorities noted.
Russia's Defense Ministry asserted its aerial defense systems destroyed 86 Ukrainian drones during nighttime operations, with 56 intercepted above Black Sea waters.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported no fewer than six casualties, three of them minors, sustained across the nation's southwestern Odesa territory.
The service's Telegram statement indicated that Russian aerial bombardments overnight struck regional critical infrastructure, encompassing energy installations, resulting in a residential structure being impacted.
"Firefighters rescued eight people, including one child … The facades and glazing of several multi-storey residential buildings were also damaged," the statement confirmed.
Dnipropetrovsk Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko separately disclosed that a minimum of two individuals sustained injuries requiring hospitalization in Vasylkivka following a nighttime unmanned aircraft assault, where he documented destruction to local systems including electrical transmission lines.
Ukraine's Air Force declared via Telegram that defensive forces eliminated 101 of 127 drones deployed by Russia during overnight hours.
Autonomous confirmation of either party's assertions remains challenging given the continuing armed conflict.
Russia's operational command center in the southern Krasnodar territory released a Telegram announcement confirming a drone assault on Tuapse, a coastal municipality, which damaged petroleum processing infrastructure and left two individuals wounded.
"The injured were hospitalized; their injuries are not life-threatening, and medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance," the announcement stated, while also documenting shattered glass across four residential apartment complexes and a single residence.
Officials additionally reported destruction to a harbor docking station where flames erupted before being suppressed. "A 300-square-meter fire at the oil refinery was also extinguished," authorities noted.
Russia's Defense Ministry asserted its aerial defense systems destroyed 86 Ukrainian drones during nighttime operations, with 56 intercepted above Black Sea waters.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported no fewer than six casualties, three of them minors, sustained across the nation's southwestern Odesa territory.
The service's Telegram statement indicated that Russian aerial bombardments overnight struck regional critical infrastructure, encompassing energy installations, resulting in a residential structure being impacted.
"Firefighters rescued eight people, including one child … The facades and glazing of several multi-storey residential buildings were also damaged," the statement confirmed.
Dnipropetrovsk Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko separately disclosed that a minimum of two individuals sustained injuries requiring hospitalization in Vasylkivka following a nighttime unmanned aircraft assault, where he documented destruction to local systems including electrical transmission lines.
Ukraine's Air Force declared via Telegram that defensive forces eliminated 101 of 127 drones deployed by Russia during overnight hours.
Autonomous confirmation of either party's assertions remains challenging given the continuing armed conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment