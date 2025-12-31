403
France Seals USD1.34B Deal with Sweden Defense Company
(MENAFN) France has finalized a massive defense procurement agreement with Swedish aerospace manufacturer Saab to acquire two advanced airborne surveillance aircraft valued at approximately SEK 12.3 billion ($1.34 billion), the company announced Tuesday.
Saab confirmed the transaction in an official statement, revealing that France's General Directorate of Armaments (DGA) placed the order for a pair of GlobalEye Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft, with the package encompassing ground equipment, crew training, and ongoing support systems.
"Saab has today entered a contract with the French General Directorate of Armaments (DGA) (...), and received an order for two GlobalEye Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft, including ground equipment, training and support," the Swedish defense and security company stated.
Deliveries of both surveillance platforms are scheduled between 2029 and 2032, with the SEK 12.3 billion price tag representing one of France's most significant airborne radar investments in recent years.
The agreement includes provisions allowing DGA to procure two additional aircraft, potentially doubling France's GlobalEye fleet in future expansions.
Micael Johansson, president and CEO of Saab, emphasized the strategic significance of the partnership: "By selecting GlobalEye, France is investing in a highly modern and capable Airborne Early Warning & Control solution. This choice reinforces France's commitment to sovereignty and strengthens Europe's overall protection, with both Sweden and France operating GlobalEye."
The deal bolsters European defense cooperation as both nations deploy identical surveillance systems.
