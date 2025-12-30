403
China conducts long-range rocket drills around Taiwan
(MENAFN) China carried out live-fire rocket launches on Tuesday as part of the second day of extensive military exercises encircling Taiwan, signaling heightened military pressure around the island, according to official statements.
Military authorities said ground units from the eastern command of China’s armed forces conducted long-range rocket drills in waters north of Taiwan during the morning hours. A spokesperson for the command stated that the exercises achieved their “desired effects.”
Additional operations were reported both north and south of the island, including simulated strikes against maritime targets, air defense maneuvers, and anti-submarine warfare drills.
Naval vessels and aircraft—including destroyers, frigates, fighter jets, and bombers—took part in coordinated scenarios designed to test joint sea–air operations, as well as blockade and control capabilities.
Footage shared through official military channels showed troops firing rockets using heavy weapons systems. Taiwanese defense authorities said the impact area of the live-fire drills fell within Taiwan’s 24-nautical-mile zone.
Beijing initiated the exercises on Monday, warning against outside involvement in Taiwan-related affairs, shortly after Washington approved a major arms package for Taipei.
Responding to the developments, Taiwan’s leader criticized Beijing’s actions, saying China “has continued to escalate military tension in the region, which is not the behavior of a responsible world power.” He added, “Taiwan will not provoke a confrontation, nor seek conflict with China.”
Taiwan’s defense authorities reported that by early Tuesday morning, large numbers of Chinese aircraft, naval vessels, and official ships were operating near the island. “90 out of 130 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ (air defense identification zone). We monitored the situation, responded,” the ministry said.
Taiwan’s defense minister warned that the drills “threaten regional stability and civilian traffic,” while the military noted that parts of all five live-fire zones designated by China were located within Taiwan’s territorial waters.
The exercises also disrupted civilian aviation, with hundreds of flights reportedly affected.
Taiwanese officials further accused Beijing of engaging in psychological pressure after a Chinese drone captured images over Taipei, an act described as intimidation.
Chinese officials defended the drills, calling them “a punitive and deterrent response to Taiwan independence separatist forces who attempt to seek independence through military buildup.”
The spokesperson added, “It is a necessary move to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
The large-scale operation, dubbed Justice Mission 2025, began earlier this week and was described by Chinese authorities as a firm warning against pro-independence movements and foreign interference in Taiwan-related issues.
