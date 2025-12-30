403
China Conducts Rocket Strikes Around Taiwan
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, China launched rockets during extensive live-fire exercises on the second day of a major military operation surrounding Taiwan.
The ground forces of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command carried out maneuvers in waters north of Taiwan earlier in the day, according to spokesperson Li Xi, as reported by a news agency. Li stated that the drills had achieved their "desired effects."
The exercises included attacks on maritime targets, along with anti-air and anti-submarine operations conducted both north and south of Taiwan. Warships, fighter aircraft, and bombers participated in simulated strikes and coordinated assaults, testing the PLA’s ability to integrate sea–air operations and enforce blockade strategies.
A video shared on the China Military Bugle, the PLA’s official account on US social media platform X, depicted Chinese troops firing rockets with heavy weaponry.
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported that the impact zone of the live-fire drills extended inside Taiwan’s 24-nautical-mile boundary.
Beijing initiated the exercises on Monday, cautioning against external interference in Taiwan. The drills came shortly after the United States approved a record-breaking arms sale exceeding $11 billion to Taipei.
