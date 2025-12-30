Rights Watchdog Scales Up Oversight, Training And Global Role In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) - The National Centre for Human Rights expanded its monitoring operations, legislative engagement and international representation in 2025, strengthening its role as the country's primary independent rights watchdog, official figures show.Internationally, the centre chaired the Arab Network of National Human Rights Institutions, was elected to lead the Asia Pacific Forum and retained membership on the permanent executive bureau of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions, positions that place Jordan among a small group of states shaping global human rights governance.At home, the centre intensified field monitoring across facilities housing vulnerable groups. Oversight covered elderly care homes, disability centres, vocational training and employment facilities, women's shelters, agricultural workplaces, juvenile rehabilitation centres and associated detention facilities. Additional inspections included hospitals, health centres, schools, environmentally affected areas, temporary detention sites and correctional facilities, with direct inmate access.The centre received and pursued complaints spanning multiple rights categories and conducted follow-up visits to assess compliance with prior recommendations. In 2025, it introduced a revised follow-up framework for its 2024 report, replacing general reporting with targeted meetings, institution-specific action plans and measurable performance indicators. That shift was reinforced by a prime ministerial directive instructing public bodies to implement the centre's recommendations.Training and outreach activity expanded during the year, with 49 workshops and awareness sessions delivered across 12 governorates. Programmes targeted teachers, law enforcement personnel, civil servants, civil society organisations and school and university students, focusing on national legislation, international conventions, torture prevention, fair trial standards, women's and children's rights, labour rights and international accountability mechanisms.Legislatively, the centre reviewed draft laws and public policies, issuing legal opinions and analytical papers on education rights, legislative impact assessment, debtor imprisonment and the labour and social security rights of cancer patients. It also conducted field research on the human rights implications of amendments to the Enforcement Law and held university forums on political party participation.In research and documentation, the centre published specialised studies, including an assessment of human rights awareness among teachers and students in public schools, and maintained a digital bulletin tracking its activities and findings.