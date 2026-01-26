Trump Remains Engaged In Russiaukraine Peace Efforts

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 27 (IANS) The White House said President Donald Trump remains closely engaged in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, even though no direct calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin are currently scheduled.

Addressing reporters at a regular White House briefing on Monday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president continues to oversee diplomatic efforts aimed at moving the conflict toward a negotiated settlement.“The president remains deeply involved,” she said, adding that he is being“apprised by his advisors” on developments related to the talks.

Leavitt noted that there were no scheduled calls at this time between Trump and Putin.“I'm not tracking any calls scheduled for this week,” she said, while underscoring that the administration's diplomatic engagement remained active.

She pointed to recent multilateral discussions involving US officials as part of the broader peace push. According to Leavitt, President Trump has tasked senior aides with sustained diplomatic outreach to bring both sides closer to the negotiating table.

Leavitt also referenced recent meetings held by the administration's special envoys, describing them as“historic” in scope, with both parties involved in the conflict participating in discussions aimed at ending the war. She said the president's team had worked to“move the ball closer toward peace.”

The press secretary emphasised that President Trump has not abandoned the peace effort.“The president is not giving up on the peace process,” she said, adding that diplomacy remains a priority of his foreign policy agenda.

The Russia-Ukraine war is now in its fourth year. President Trump is making a serious effort to broker a ceasefire or political settlement between the two countries. Washington has played a central role in shaping diplomatic and security responses to the conflict since it began.

For India and other countries closely following the evolving geopolitical situation, US engagement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to affect global security, energy markets, and the broader balance of power in Europe.