UAE, Nicaragua Denounce Drone Attack Targeting Putin Residence
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates and Nicaragua issued forceful condemnations following an alleged kamikaze drone assault targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's official residence.
Moscow has accused Kiev of deploying 91 long-range strike drones against Putin's state compound in the Novgorod Region during the overnight hours of December 28-29. Russian authorities reported complete interception of the drone swarm, with zero casualties or structural damage.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement Monday evening declaring solidarity with President Putin and Russia's population, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi's "unwavering rejection of all forms of violence."
"The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attempt to target the residence of His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and denounced this deplorable attack and the threat it poses to security and stability," the ministry said.
Nicaragua's co-presidents, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, dispatched correspondence to Putin conveying their "most active solidarity in the face of the terrorist attack by Ukraine."
"It is only logical that fascism behaves in this way, attempting to nullify the strength of the conversations that seek to bring peace closer," they wrote, as cited by El 19 Digital.
Moscow has signaled that its countermeasures will transcend diplomatic channels, confirming retaliatory strike targets have been identified. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced Russia's negotiating stance will undergo revision following what officials characterize as Kiev's "reckless actions" and "state terrorism."
US President Donald Trump allegedly voiced "shock" and "outrage" during telephonic communication with Putin, expressing relief the US had not supplied Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles. Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky has rejected responsibility for the operation, alleging Moscow manufactured the incident.
Russian legislators have universally denounced the assault as "state terrorism" and a calculated maneuver to sabotage active peace discussions between Russia and the United States. Certain officials have demanded aggressive retaliation, including precision strikes against Ukrainian governmental infrastructure.
