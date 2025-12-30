403
Erdogan warns Israel’s actions threaten regional stability
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday criticized Israel’s actions in the region, pointing to Tel Aviv’s recognition of Somaliland as an example of growing efforts to destabilize neighboring states.
During a phone call with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah, Erdogan emphasized the importance of supporting Somalia’s territorial integrity, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
The leaders also discussed bilateral, regional, and global issues, with Erdogan noting that Türkiye and Kuwait are working to strengthen cooperation across all sectors. He expressed hope that Gaza’s reconstruction will begin once a lasting ceasefire and peace are achieved, highlighting the potential role of collaboration between the two countries in that process.
