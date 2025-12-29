Trump Says He Is Ready To Visit Ukraine To Help Secure Peace Deal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by an Ukrinform correspondent, he made the statement on Sunday at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago.

Answering a question about whether he plans to travel to Ukraine after a deal is concluded, Trump said:“I have no problem with doing it...”

At the same time, he added:“I don't anticipate it. I would like to get the deal done and not necessarily have to go.”

According to Trump, he would like to address the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.“I've offered to go and speak to their parliament, if that would help. I don't know... I think it would probably help,” the U.S. President said, to which Zelensky replied:“You're welcome!”

As Trump noted, his key priority is stopping the fighting and preserving human lives.“I'm not sure that it would be really necessary (to visit Ukraine – ed.), but if it would help save 25,000 lives a month or whatever it may be, I would certainly be willing to do that,” he stressed.

points to unresolved issues in peace agreemen

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the talks with Donald Trump in Florida resulted in significant achievements.

U.S. President Donald Trump also stated that there had been substantial progress in negotiations on ending the war following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which took place on Sunday at the Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

