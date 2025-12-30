Promoting Urdu Among Youth, Doha Hosts International Poetry Event

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Bazm-e-Urdu Qatar, Urdu literary organisation in Doha, once again upheld its tradition by organising an International Mushaira on December 26, 2025.

Held with the objective of nurturing the Urdu language and literature and promoting it among the younger generation, the event proved to be a landmark in Bazm-e-Urdu Qatar's literary journey and left a lasting impression on Qatar's cultural landscape.

Renowned and seasoned poets from the Indian subcontinent graced the Mushaira, adding exceptional splendour to the literary gathering. Eminent poets including Shakeel Azmi, Afzal Allahabadi, Dil Khairabadi, Rana Tabassum, Faraz Adeebi, Sabahat Aarruj, and Khalid Nadeem Shani mesmerised the audience with their thought-provoking and melodious poetry. Their participation truly imparted an international character to the Mushaira and reaffirmed that Urdu poetry transcends geographical boundaries.

Alongside the guest poets, Doha-based local poets also made a strong impact, demonstrating that the land of Doha is rich with fertile literary minds. Local poets included Raqim Azmi, Ahmad Ashfaq, renowned humourist Ashfaq Deshmukh, Aziz Nabeel, Asif Shafi, Maqsood Anwar Maqsood, Ateeq Anzar and Dr Nadeem Zafar Jilani Danish.

The initial proceedings were conducted by Ahmad Ashfaq, General Secretary of Bazm-e-Urdu Qatar, whose graceful and well-organised anchoring set the tone for the programme. The formal stage proceedings were later taken over by Dr Nadeem Zafar Jilani Danish.

From beginning to end, the Mushaira remained the centre of attention for the audience. The hall was packed to capacity, with many literature lovers standing throughout the programme, considering it an honour to be part of the gathering.

The presence of distinguished literary personalities such as Gauhar Altaf, Tanveer Sheikh, Javaid Sahib, Ibrahim Khan Kamal, and other renowned poets and writers further enhanced the stature of the Mushaira and reaffirmed Bazm-e-Urdu Qatar's esteemed position among literary circles.

In his concluding remarks, the President of the Mushaira expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organisers, poets, audience, and sponsors, and voiced hope that Bazm-e-Urdu Qatar would continue to serve Urdu literature with the same passion and dedication.