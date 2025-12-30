403
Copper Hits Historic Peak
(MENAFN) Copper values achieved an unprecedented milestone on the London Metal Exchange (LME) following the Christmas break, propelled by mounting concerns over restricted availability and intensified market pressures.
The three-month copper futures on the LME climbed to $12,960 per metric ton, marking the highest figure ever registered.
This valuation reflects a 6.6% escalation since Dec. 24 and an overall surge of more than 41% since January 2025, with over 15% of that growth concentrated in December alone.
Specialists attribute the rally to constrained supplies, a declining dollar, and tariff measures implemented by the United States throughout the year, which collectively fueled the upward momentum.
Copper continues to be an essential industrial commodity, extensively applied in electrical systems, building projects, and mechanical production.
Consequently, the escalation in its cost carries substantial implications for worldwide manufacturing and infrastructure expenditures.
