Cinc Syrskyi Says Investigation Launched After Enemy Entered Ukrainian Command Post In Huliaipole

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in an interview with Channel 24, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, Russian soldiers recently entered a command and observation post of a battalion in the Huliaipole sector. Ukrainian servicemen's personal belongings, flags, equipment, and items that could contain sensitive information were left there.

"The incident occurred because a brigade withdrew and failed to hold the defense, although it could have destroyed valuable items," Syrskyi said, noting that the situation in the sector has since stabilized and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding the line.

He explained that the situation arose due to weak defenses: during the fighting, the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade was unable to withstand enemy pressure and gradually retreated. As a result, Ukraine was forced to redeploy assault units and formations, which then fought to gradually retake what had been lost.

According to Syrskyi, the battalion command's actions could have been planned differently, as reinforcements from the 5th Assault Brigade had arrived and were, in fact, only two streets away from the command post.

He noted that an official investigation has now been launched and is being conducted by the Military Law Enforcement Service. A legal assessment has already been given to the actions of, first and foremost, the battalion commander, to determine why he acted as he did.

The battalion commander had received an order from the brigade commander to organize a circular defense and to destroy everything of value or anything containing confidential information.

"In other words, they had time to burn everything, and enemy forces there were limited. But despite the withdrawal of that unit, the 225th Assault Regiment is holding the defense in Huliaipole. The commanders there assess the situation soberly, conduct active assault actions, and hold the defense. Of course, when Territorial Defense units withdraw, it negatively affects the resilience of the defense, but we are taking appropriate measures and reinforcing this sector," Syrskyi said.

He added that for the past month the enemy has had no advantages in this sector. Every day the enemy attempts to attack but suffers heavy losses. As a result, fighting there continues.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian forces are making significant efforts to capture the city of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region. The situation is difficult, but Ukrainian forces have not abandoned the settlement.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces / Facebook