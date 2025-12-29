New Career Development Book From Palmetto Publishing Titled HIRED! Gives Job Seekers A Proven, Step-By-Step Playbook To Land The Job They Want.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two successful leaders who built their careers at some of the world's most well-known and influential tech companies reveal insider hiring secrets and a proven coaching methodology that has already helped hundreds of people land their dream careers-fast.

Charleston, SC, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you frustrated with today's exhausting job search? Tired of sending out countless applications, dealing with recruiters who ghost you, and navigating a job market that feels overwhelming and impossible to break into? You've tried using AI tools-they help, but they don't know you. They can't understand your story, your value, or what makes you stand out. Victoria Feldman and Tatiana Topiol Kimron do. They have been countless times on both sides of the hiring table and developed a proven strategy to go through the process successfully!

In HIRED!, they're sharing the same proven strategies they've used to help hundreds of job seekers land interviews faster, stand out confidently, and secure the career they truly want. AI can polish your résumé, but it can't tell you who you are. It can draft a cover letter, but it can't prepare you to impress a real human interviewer. HIRED! bridges that gap with a clear, practical roadmap designed for real people in a real (and really tough) job market. Unlike many generic job-search books, HIRED! is built on methods that Victoria and Tatiana have used again and again-with results. Whether you're entering the workforce, making a career pivot, or trying to break into a competitive field, this book shows you how to stand out, interview with confidence, and land a job that fits your life and your goals.



“In a lifetime, most people will spend about 90,000 hours working,” Feldman says.“Why spend that time in a job that drains you? This book is for anyone who feels stuck and wants something more-something meaningful.”

“Hired!” is available now at Amazon and

About the Authors:

Victoria Feldman has led transformative people and talent development initiatives at top tech companies such as Amazon, Uber, Meta, and Visa. She is an executive coach, career coach and public speaker with deep expertise in organizational development.

After immigrating to the U.S. in 2017, Victoria successfully navigated the competitive job market and secured a role at a Big Five tech company. She holds two master's degrees-in international business and business consulting-and is a certified executive coach. Drawing on her experience, she has helped countless individuals advance their careers and achieve their professional goals.

Tatiana Topiol Kimron brings a decade of experience and a deep passion for driving program management, sales strategy, and customer success. During her seven-year career at a Big Five tech company, she developed a unique expertise in hiring, having interviewed hundreds of candidates and contributed to the hiring of hundreds more. Her true dedication, however, lies in coaching individuals and helping countless professionals build fulfilling and successful careers.

