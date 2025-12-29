PM Modi Asks States To Set Up Deregulation Cells To Boost Ease Of Living
He also urged states to replicate the Centre's Pragati model to review delayed major infrastructure projects, reported TOI.
Push for Deregulation and Faster Reforms
The meeting took note of progress made in ease of doing business over the past year, with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Tripura completing all 23 identified reforms. Modi said deregulation cells would help remove redundant compliances and speed up decision-making at the state level.
Focus on Development in Maoist-Free Areas
The Prime Minister stressed the need to prioritise development in areas freed from Maoist influence and ensure that extremism does not relapse.
He called for all-round development under the 'Vikas Ganga' approach, covering roads, drinking water supply, education, healthcare, employment, rehabilitation and security for those who have surrendered arms. He underlined the importance of saturating infrastructure projects and welfare schemes in these regions.
Human Capital for Viksit Bharat
The fifth Chief Secretaries' Conference, held on the overarching theme of 'Human Capital for Viksit Bharat', saw discussions on early childhood education, schooling, skilling, sports and extracurricular activities.
Modi directed chief secretaries to ensure that all PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalayas and Eklavya schools are equipped with toilets for female students by March 8.
The Prime Minister also shared concerns over irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and called for greater accountability and monitoring.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment