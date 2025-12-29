Anushka Sen's Debut Single, 'Chameleon' Features At The New York Times Square

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Actress and content creator Anushka Sen's debut single, "Chameleon" has been featured at New York City's Times Square.

Calling it a dream come true, Anushka shared a video of the song on a billboard in the middle of Times Square.

Expressing her delight, she captioned her Instagram post, "We got featured in New York City Times Square!!!! 🇺🇸 Chameleon Music video featuring on the billboard of NYC in the middle of Times Square is such a dream come true! And to be there to witness it live was wonderful, every hour for a special moment, truly unbelievable! Thank you for the love always. Keep streaming my first single Chameleon, out everywhere (sic)."

"Chameleon" also marks Anushka's primary collaboration with the Grammy-winning American producer Ken Lewis, who is known to have worked with some of the biggest global artists, such as Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and Kanye West, to name just a few.

Previously, reflecting on her journey of making her debut as a singer, Anushka shared,“Music has been woven into my life for as long as I can remember, but I never truly imagined I would one day create a song of my own and put it out into the world.”

“Chameleon came to me at a time when I was reassessing who I am and who I want to become. It's a song born out of change, the kind of change that feels scary but necessary. Throughout my life, people have expected me to stay in one mould or continue doing only what I'm known for, but I've never believed in limiting myself like that,” she added.

"Chameleon" was recorded when Anushka was on a recent trip to the USA.

Revealing how the song comprises a big part of her childhood, she shared, "A big part of this dream comes from my childhood. I grew up around music, my mother has been my earliest teacher, and she's the person who quietly planted this love for singing in me."