Thirteen Dead, Nearly One Hundred Wounded in Mexico Train Derailment
(MENAFN) A catastrophic rail accident in southern Mexico has claimed at least 13 lives and left 98 people wounded after the Interoceanic Train jumped its tracks in Oaxaca state, officials confirmed Sunday.
Among those injured, 36 required hospital admission while the remainder suffered less severe trauma, according to the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar).
The naval secretariat conveyed its profound sympathies to bereaved families following the tragedy.
Authorities mobilized a massive emergency response, deploying 360 naval personnel alongside 20 ground vehicles, four terrestrial ambulances, three airborne medical units, and a tactical surveillance drone for search and victim recovery operations, Semar reported.
"The institution reiterates its commitment to service, working in favor of the safety and well-being of the Mexican population, and will continue to collaborate in a coordinated manner with the competent authorities to clarify the facts," the agency stated.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum provided updated casualty figures through social media, revealing the scale of medical intervention underway.
"The Secretariat of the Navy has informed me that in the Interoceanic Train accident, unfortunately 13 people died; 98 are injured, five of them seriously. The injured are being treated at IMSS hospitals in Matias Romero and Salina Cruz, as well as at IMSS-Bienestar hospitals in Juchitan and Ixtepec," Sheinbaum wrote.
The President outlined her direct instructions for high-level government engagement with affected communities.
"I have given instructions for the Secretary of the Navy and the Undersecretary for Human Rights of the Secretariat of the Interior to travel to the site and personally attend to the families, along with the IMSS and IMSS-Bienestar delegates.
"The Secretary of the Interior will coordinate the response efforts. I appreciate the support of the governor of Oaxaca and his team. We will continue to provide updates," she added.
Medical facilities across the region are managing treatment for victims, with five individuals classified in critical condition requiring intensive care.
