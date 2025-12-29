403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
North Korea launches long-range cruise missiles to test army readiness
(MENAFN) North Korea reported on Monday that it launched long-range strategic cruise missiles into the sea to assess the combat readiness and counter-offensive capabilities of its missile forces, according to a state-run Korean news agency.
The exercise, carried out on Sunday, involved long-range missile units and focused on verifying firing procedures, maneuverability, and the reliability of what Pyongyang described as a key strategic weapon system. The missiles followed predetermined trajectories over the West Sea before hitting designated targets.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised the drill. The news agency cited Kim as expressing “great satisfaction” with the results. He emphasized that routine testing of North Korea’s nuclear deterrent components represents a legitimate exercise of the country’s right to self-defense amid ongoing security threats.
Kim also reiterated Pyongyang’s commitment to continuing the development of its nuclear combat forces.
The exercise, carried out on Sunday, involved long-range missile units and focused on verifying firing procedures, maneuverability, and the reliability of what Pyongyang described as a key strategic weapon system. The missiles followed predetermined trajectories over the West Sea before hitting designated targets.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised the drill. The news agency cited Kim as expressing “great satisfaction” with the results. He emphasized that routine testing of North Korea’s nuclear deterrent components represents a legitimate exercise of the country’s right to self-defense amid ongoing security threats.
Kim also reiterated Pyongyang’s commitment to continuing the development of its nuclear combat forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Blocksec Launches Phalcon Compliance 3.1 To Enable Faster, Easy-To-Access KYT Screening For Crypto Assets
CommentsNo comment