Russia-Ukraine war talks are in “final stages”—Trump
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Sunday, describing negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war as being in their “final stages.”
“I think we're in final stages of talking,” Trump told reporters, adding that the conflict could either be resolved soon or continue, resulting in “millions of additional people” being killed. He cited his experience in settling eight previous wars and acknowledged that this is “the most difficult one, but we're going to get it done.”
When asked about a timeline, Trump said he has no deadlines, stating: “My deadline is ending the war.” He emphasized that both leaders are committed to reaching a deal and plans to speak again with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the meeting. Earlier Sunday, Trump described his call with Putin as “good and very productive.”
The US president also noted that a “strong” security agreement is expected, with European nations playing a significant role. “The European nations have been really great. They're very much in line with this meeting and getting a deal done,” he said.
Zelenskyy said recent delegate-level talks had advanced negotiations between Kyiv and Washington. He is set to discuss a 20-point peace plan with Trump during the visit.
The closed-door discussions and lunch included senior US officials such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, Jared Kushner, and peace envoy Steve Witkoff. Ukrainian participants included Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.
