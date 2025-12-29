403
Somalis rally against Israel’s recognition of Somaliland
(MENAFN) Hundreds of Somalis gathered on Sunday in the capital, Mogadishu, to protest Israel’s recent decision to recognize Somaliland, a territory in northern Somalia that declared independence in 1991.
The demonstration began with participants singing the Somali national anthem. Protesters condemned Israel’s move, emphasizing the country’s sovereignty and unity with slogans such as “Somalia is indivisible” and “Somaliland is Somalia.” Security forces were deployed in large numbers to maintain order during the protest.
One demonstrator, Mohamed Abor, told officials that Somalia has never surrendered its land and has no intention of doing so now. “Somalia is one and will remain one,” he said, adding that citizens are willing to make any sacrifice for the nation.
Another protester, Abdi Ismail, called Israel’s decision unacceptable and described it as “a clear attack on Somalia’s sovereignty.” He stressed that Somaliland is an inseparable part of Somalia and criticized any country that seeks to recognize it unilaterally. Abdi also urged the international community not to remain silent regarding the recognition.
Israel formally became the first UN member state to recognize Somaliland as an independent and sovereign entity on Friday, drawing strong condemnation from Türkiye, African nations, Middle Eastern countries, and others.
Since declaring independence in 1991, Somaliland has functioned as a de facto independent region with its own administrative, political, and security structures. However, it has struggled to gain international recognition, while the central Somali government has been unable to fully assert control over the region.
