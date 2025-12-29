403
Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Near End, Says Trump
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday that diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict have reached a critical juncture during a high-stakes meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Speaking to reporters, Trump declared the negotiations had advanced significantly. "I think we're in final stages of talking," he stated. "It'll either end or it's going to go on for a long time, and millions of additional people are going to be killed."
The American leader emphasized the complexity of brokering peace in the ongoing Eastern European conflict. "This is the most difficult one, but we're going to get it done," Trump said, referencing what he characterized as eight previous conflicts he has resolved during his tenure.
When pressed about his previously announced timeline for reaching a settlement, Trump clarified his position. "I don't have deadlines ... My deadline is ending the war."
Trump indicated that both leaders are committed to reaching a resolution and revealed plans to contact Russian President Vladimir Putin following his discussions with Zelenskyy to advance the peace process. Earlier Sunday, Trump characterized a telephone conversation with Putin as "good and very productive."
The president outlined security commitments that would accompany any peace settlement, highlighting European participation in safeguarding arrangements. "The European nations have been really great. They're very much in line with this meeting and getting a deal done," Trump said, describing the security framework as "strong."
Zelenskyy acknowledged progress in lower-level discussions over the preceding month between Kyiv and Washington, stating he would present a comprehensive 20-point peace proposal to the American president.
The two leaders subsequently convened for a private working lunch. The American delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, Jared Kushner, peace envoy Steve Witkoff, and additional officials. Ukraine's Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov participated among the Ukrainian representatives.
Zelenskyy arrived on American soil Saturday after consultations in Canada regarding the U.S. strategy to conclude the nearly four-year war.
