Tennis Star Andre Agassi To Headline Dubai Forum On City's Future

Former tennis world number 1 Andre Agassi will headline a gathering in Dubai that will discuss best practices and support the emirate building a sustainable, digital future. The Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) will discuss several topics including digital transformation, future jobs, and technology.

Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam winner and former world No.1, will deliver the opening keynote address. Beyond his sporting career, he is widely recognised for his work in education reform and philanthropy through the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education, which supports schools and learning programmes for underserved children.

Recommended For You

Other speakers at the event will include Founder of Emaar and Noon Mohamed Alabbar, group chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, head of UAE Cybersecurity Council Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the National Media Office and UAE Media Council Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, and British adventurer Bear Grylls.

The forum is co-hosted by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with DP World, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Emaar Properties and the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Collaboration

The event is held under the theme Bridging Communities - one that organisers say reflects the growing need for collaboration across sectors to deliver projects that improve quality of life and support sustainable growth.

At its core, project management is about planning, organising and delivering work efficiently - whether it is building roads, running transport systems, developing technology, or launching major business initiatives. It focuses on making sure projects are completed on time, within budget and in a way that delivers real benefits to people and communities.

The 11th edition of DIPMF will take place from January 12 to 15, 2026, at Madinat Jumeirah and bring together more than 50 local and international speakers from government, business and industry.

According to Matar Al Tayer Director General of RTA, the forum has enriched discussions on international best practices and opened new horizons for advancing project management systems across vital sectors.“[It] is a strategic platform for showcasing Dubai's remarkable growth journey, highlighting its pioneering experience in developing and delivering iconic projects that enhance quality of life, and reinforcing the emirate's position as a future-focused global city and a model of innovation, governance and sustainability,” he said.

The four-day event will explore five key themes: sustainable cities, digital transformation, future jobs, technology and the future, and customer-centric project management. Topics will include artificial intelligence, smart cities, digital twins, blockchain, organisational resilience and team empowerment.