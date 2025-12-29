Zelensky Acknowledges Major Differences With Russia Over Donbas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement during a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump following talks at Mar-a-Lago, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Answering a question about whether the meeting had produced a compromise on Donbas, Zelensky said:“You know our position. We have to respect our law, our people, and the territory which we control. And of course, our attitude is very clear. That is why President Trump said this is a very tough question, and of course, we have with Russians different positions on it.”

The Ukrainian President noted that a referendum or a parliamentary vote could be held to ratify the peace plan as a whole or certain individual provisions. A referendum, the President said, is just one of the key instruments.

: I hope we will be able to finalize all discussed issues in coming week

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky earlier stated that Point 14 of the draft framework document between Ukraine, the United States, Russia, and Europe on ending the war, which addresses the resolution of territorial issues, could include the following compromise: Russian forces would withdraw from the Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. At the same time, a“free economic zone” would be established in Donbas. Such a compromise, if agreed upon, would have to be put to a nationwide referendum.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram