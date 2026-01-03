403
UN Chief Voices Concern Over Israel's NGO Ban in Palestinian Territory
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave alarm Friday over Israel's decision to halt operations of multiple international non-governmental organizations operating in occupied Palestinian territory, according to his spokesperson.
Guterres "calls for this measure to be reversed, stressing that international non-governmental organizations are indispensable to life-saving humanitarian work and that the suspension risks undermining the fragile progress made during the ceasefire," UN chief's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
The move comes after Israeli restrictions previously hindered critical supplies from reaching Gaza, blocking food shipments, medical assistance, hygiene products, and shelter materials from entering the enclave.
"This recent action will further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians," he added.
Guterres emphasized Israel's legal obligations under international humanitarian law to permit and enable the "rapid and unimpeded passage" of humanitarian relief to all civilians in need.
"He reiterates that all humanitarian partners must be able to operate safely and in line with humanitarian principles," according to the statement.
