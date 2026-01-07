Hundreds Of Tourists Stranded On Yemen's Socotra Island After Flights Suspended

Several tourists who travelled to the remote Yemeni island of Socotra for its pristine beaches and off-the-beaten-track appeal are now reportedly stranded after escalating regional conflict led authorities to declare a state of emergency and suspend flights.

The exact number of tourists in limbo is unclear, with Reuters reporting 600 travellers, while officials who spoke to the AFP news agency put the figure at 416 people of different nationalities - including Russia, France, US and UK.

Located more than 300km (186 miles) south of Yemen's coast, Socotra has remained a haven of tranquillity during the decade-long conflict in the country. Adventure-seeking tourists are mostly drawn to the island's unique biodiversity, exotic flora, and UNESCO World Heritage status.

Until recently, it was primarily accessible by air via the UAE. Closer to Somalia than it is to Yemen, the isolated island had UAE troops on the ground since 2018. However, in December 2025, the UAE announced the withdrawal of its force and the conclusion of all remaining counter-terrorism units in Yemen.

The island in the Indian Ocean is under the control of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which has clashed with Yemen's government in the provinces of Hadramout and Al Mahra.

'Everyone just wants to go back'

Dutch-Polish national Gerrit van Wijngaarden is one of those stranded in Socotra with his wife, three children, and a grandchild.“Unfortunately, our stay on Socotra will be longer,” he said in a post on Instagram.

In Wijngaarden's estimation, approximately 700 people are stranded on the island, including 110 from Poland. Talking about his possible options to leave the island, he wrote:“We have two options - take a boat to Salalah (Oman) and then fly back to Poland from there, or wait for an airplane, which will eventually come, though we don't know when.”

The boat, he said, is less comfortable as it's a concrete transport vessel not designed for passengers. "We would have to make concessions on comfort. However, its departure is scheduled for tomorrow.”

He also said he had met other Polish tourists who were already in touch with international authorities and that he was coordinating with them for updates.

Tourists interviewed by Reuters spoke of being taken by surprise by the recent escalation in conflict.“We have a limited amount of cash, and most people will run out in two or three days," Maciej, a Polish tourist who is part of a group of 100 others, told Reuters.

"There are no payment terminals or ATMs here and bank transfers are also inoperable. Everything relies on cash. When it runs out, we'll be sleeping rough and relying on food aid from local residents," he added.

“Nobody has any information and everyone just wants to go back to their normal lives," said Aurelija Krikstaponiene, a Lithuanian who travelled to Socotra over New Year's Eve told Reuters.

Last week, the United States Department of State advised against all travel to Yemen, adding that“the US government is unable to provide emergency or routine consular services to US citizens in Yemen, including Socotra."

An American citizen stranded in Socotra, who spoke to CNN, said that while tourists are currently safe, there is growing uncertainty about when they will be able to return home.

However, hope may be in the offing for the stranded tourists after an official at the airport on Socotra told AFP on Tuesday that the tourists would be able to leave from Wednesday via Yemenia Airways flights to Aden, then on to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

From sleepy island to tourist hot-spot

Since 2018, the UAE has helped develop the island and invested in infrastructure projects through the Sheikh Khalifa Foundation humanitarian organisation, bringing electricity, safe water, and cooking gas to Socotra. It also renovated the main airport, adding new buildings, two hangars and a modern navigation system for the control towers.

The once sleepy island has become a niche tourist destination where travellers seek dramatic cliffs, Instagram-worthy white-sand beaches, and offbeat terrain.

Although Yemen is facing one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters due to years of civil war, visitors continue to include Socotra on their travel bucket lists because, until recently, the island's remoteness helped keep it largely free from the conflict seen on the mainland.