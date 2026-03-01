Trump Speaks With Israel, UAE, Bahrain Leaders Amid Iran Strikes

President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) spoke with the leaders of Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as the US and Israel continued their strikes across Iran, the White House said. Iran has also targeted the US facilities in Bahrain, the UAE and other neighbouring Gulf nations in its retaliatory action.

Trump briefed on deadly Austin shooting

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also said that Trump was briefed on a shooting incident in Austin, Texas. At least two people were killed and 14 others wounded in a mass shooting at a popular bar in Austin, authorities said Sunday, CBS News reported. The gunman was also killed.

US-Israel strikes kill Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei

Sharing a post on X, White House Press Secretary wrote, "Today, President Trump has spoken with the leaders of Israel, Bahrain, and the UAE. The President has also been briefed on the shooting in Austin, Texas."

This comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following joint missile strikes titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran. Explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities, with US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes, alongside his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

UAE foils large-scale Iranian attack

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has announced that the air force and air defence forces have successfully intercepted a significant number of aerial threats following a large-scale Iranian attack that commenced on February 28 In a statement shared on X, and subsequently reposted by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Ministry confirmed that the military has "so far dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones since the start of the Iranian attack."

Earlier, US President Trump announced the death of Khamenei on Truth Social, calling it "justice for the people of Iran" and stating that "pinpoint bombing will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE."

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)