QCDC Launches Winter Edition Of 'My Career-My Future Programme'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Winter Edition of 'My Career-My Future Programme' organised by Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour (MoL) and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), kicked off Sunday. The programme will run until Jan 1, 2026.

Taking place at Multaqa (Education City Student Center), the winter edition offers participating students structured field experience in real-world work environments through practical training and mentorship with industry professionals. Participants who complete the programme will receive a certificate detailing the number of training and professional development hours completed.

This edition focuses specifically on the financial services sector, along with selected entities from the healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, information technology and digital services, and construction sectors. This specialised approach aims to deepen participants' experience in key sectors.

Executive Director of QCDC Saad Abdulla al-Kharji said the value of professional immersion lies in its ability to transform theoretical perceptions of career aspirations into tangible experience. He explained that students' engagement in real work environments, their interaction with specialists, and their firsthand exposure to required skills contribute to enhancing their awareness and confidence when making academic decisions.

He added that the winter edition represents a focused, practical model made possible through close collaboration with the Center's partners at the MoL and the MoEHE, as well as the host institutions that opened their doors to the students.

Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at MoEHE Maha Zayed Qaqaa al-Ruwaili emphasised that this experience is a vital bridge connecting education and work, knowledge and skills, and theory and practice.

Acting Director of Rehabilitation and Skills Development at MoL Mohamed Salem al-Khulaifi stated that launching the winter edition of the My Career-My Future programme helps introduce students to the work environment and the principles of professional conduct. It also provides them with opportunities to directly observe the nature of professional roles and interact with specialists, thus enhancing their readiness for their professional futures.

QCDC Qatar Foundation MoEHE Multaqa