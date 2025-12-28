New OTT Releases This Week: Mowgli, Haq To Stranger Things Check Full List Here

New OTT Release This Week: Awesome Malayalam thrillers, Telugu movies, and films are getting ready to release on OTT this week. Find out their release date details in this article from movies like Haq, Mowgli to series like Stranger Things

Saying goodbye to 2025 and welcoming 2026, new movies and web series are set to release on OTT this week. With genres like supernatural thrillers, courtroom dramas, and romance, there's something for everyone.

Ekō

A mystery thriller in Malayalam, Ekō concludes director Ramesh's“Animal Trilogy.” In the misty hills of Kaattukunnu, undercover investigators, old enemies, and secrets collide. Specially trained dogs add a terrifying twist, showing how a system meant to protect can become one of control.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: December 31, 2025

Haq

Haq is a courtroom drama based on the 1985 Shah Bano case. It deeply explores the conflict between women's rights, religion, and constitutional law. Yami Gautam Dhar stars as Shazia Bano, who fights for her rights all the way to the Supreme Court. The film shows how personal suffering can turn into a national debate. OTT viewers are eagerly waiting for this highly controversial movie.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 2, 2026

Run Away

Run Away is a British thriller series based on Harlan Coben's novel. The story is about how far a father will go to save his drug-addicted daughter. With its world of crime, secret family truths, and dangerous situations, this series will keep viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 1, 2026

Stranger Things Season 5 (Final)

The final episode of the Stranger Things series, eagerly awaited by fans worldwide. In this final chapter where the true secret of the“Upside Down” is revealed, the town of Hawkins faces its ultimate battle. With a two-hour climax, it's set to provide an emotional conclusion to the journey that began in 1983.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 1, 2026

Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory

A special National Geographic documentary. It showcases the survival struggle of cheetahs, the world's fastest land animals, in the Serengeti with stunning cinematography. It touchingly reveals the dangers faced by this endangered species.

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Release Date: January 2, 2026

Love Beyond Wicket

A Tamil sports drama. The story is about a failed cricketer who becomes a coach and changes the lives of young players. The film emotionally portrays the value of a second chance.

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Release Date: January 1, 2026

Ithiri Neram

A delicate, conversational drama in Malayalam. Through a night's journey that connects the past and present, it asks the question of what it truly means to“move on.”

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Release Date: December 31, 2025

Mowgli

Mowgli is the story of a young man raised in the forest, caught in a battle between love and the cruelty of the police system. It strongly conveys the message that humans might be the real beasts.

Where to watch: ETV Win

Release Date: January 1, 2026