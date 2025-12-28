Who Is Pranjal Dahiya? Haryanvi Singer's Video Schooling 'Tau' During Live Show Goes Viral - 'I Am Your Daughter's Age'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Haryanvi singer and performer Pranjal Dahiya's recent show did not go as smoothly as intended, as she stopped midway to school some audience members for their unruly behaviour. A video from the show is now making waves on social media, in which the singer told the audience to behave properly.

Several local media reports suggest that the situation took a dramatic turn when a section of attendees started passing crass remarks and tried jumping onto the stage, prompting Dahiya to react.

In the clip, which has now gone viral, Dahiya stops her performance and addresses the crowd, specifically a middle-aged man. Visibly disturbed by his comments, she said,“Uncle, I am the same age as your daughter. Please, be in control."

| SpiceJet puts army officer on no-fly list post staff assault at Srinagar airport

She further talks to the crowd and reiterates that she is there to entertain and that the lines between entertainment and respect should not be blurred.

She firmly requested the audience not to approach the stage and urged their cooperation to ensure the show continued safely and respectfully.

"Sir, please stay away from the stage for a while, our performance is still left. Enjoy freely, but please cooperate with us a little too," Dahiya said.

The video has gone viral on social media and garnered numerous reactions, with several in the comments section giving clapping emojis, while others praised her courage for taking a bold stand.

| Fiji Airways crew apply tape on unruly passenger's mouth after abusive rants Who is Pranjal Dahiya?

Pranjal Dahiya first gained fame on short-form video platforms before making her mark in the Haryanvi music industry. She became a national sensation with the viral hit 52 Gaj Ka Daman, which made her a household name. Since then, she has released several popular tracks, including Balam Thanedar, Gypsy, Naachungi DJ Floor Par, and Chamak Dhoop Ki, earning a massive fan following across regions.

| Air India CEO Campbell Wilson opens up on unruly passengers Kailash Kher lashes out crowd

In another incident, singer Kailash Kher lost his cool during a concert in Gwalior on 25 December. Videos from the event surfaced on social media, showing several attendees jumping over barricades, breaking queues, and creating chaos inside the venue. Fans rushed towards the stage in an attempt to get a closer look at the singer, making the situation increasingly difficult to manage.

Taking the microphone, Kailash Kher directly spoke to the audience, urging them to behave properly. He said,“Humne aapki prashansa ki aur aap itna jaanwargiri kar rahe hain. Janwargiri mat kariye please... Agar koi humare instruments ya equipment ke paas aaya, toh hum show band kar denge (I'm praising you all and you are behaving like animals. Please don't behave like animals. If anyone comes anywhere near our instruments, equipment, we'll stop the show).” The incident highlighted the challenges of managing large, enthusiastic crowds during live performances.