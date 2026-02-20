THIS Is Where Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Is Set To Take Their Wedding Vows Check PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda are in the headlines for their wedding. Couple is set to tie knot on February 26th. Their wedding festivities will last 3 days. The wedding will take place at a luxurious hotel nestled among the hills in Udaipur

South cinema's superhit couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, are taking their love life a step further and are set to tie the knot. The couple will wed on February 26th at a luxurious hotel in Udaipur.

According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding will take place at ITC Mementos Ekaya, a luxury hotel located in the hills near Eklingji, about 25 kilometers from Udaipur.

According to media reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding is expected to take place in a grand lakeside pavilion. Luxurious rooms have been booked for guests.

The website of Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya Udaipur reveals that the cost of a room in the Valley View Villa is 26,000 rupees per night. This rate is for club members; others may be higher. The hotel offers two types of suites. The Aravali Suite costs 55,000 rupees per night, while the Mementos Suite costs between 75,000 and 88,000 rupees.

A fresh update is emerging regarding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding on February 26. According to a report in India Today, the couple has hired an international security agency to secure the wedding venue.

Following their wedding, Rashmika and Vijay will host a grand reception at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad. The event, scheduled for March 4th, will be attended by stars from South and Bollywood, as well as prominent celebrities.