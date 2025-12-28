MECC Extends Deadline For Removing Abandoned Cabins In Sealine, Al Ghariya

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) called on the owners of cabins (caravans) stored in designated areas in Sealine and Al Ghariya to remove the abandoned cabins and rectify their legal status by the end of January 2026.

The ministry said in a statement on Sunday that this procedure includes cabins whose owners have not completed obtaining the necessary permits from its Nature Reserves Department, stressing the importance of adhering to the applicable laws and regulations to preserve the civilized and environmental appearance of those areas.

The ministry pointed out that the deadline for voluntary removal extends to the end of January 2026, and legal action will begin against non-compliant cabins starting from Feb. 1, 2026, if compliance is not achieved within the specified period.

MECC emphasized that this step comes as part of its efforts to regulate the exploitation of beaches and nature reserves, and to reduce the phenomenon of abandoned cabins due to the environmental damage they cause and the distortion of the general view in vital tourist and environmental areas, especially Sealine and Al Ghariya.

The ministry called on cabin owners to cooperate and comply quickly to avoid legal accountability, pointing out the possibility to contact MECC through its official platforms or via the hotline 16066 for more information about permit procedures