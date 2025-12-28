National Drag Racing C'ship: Pawshe Edges Past Muddappa To Win Title In Unrestricted Class

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 28 (IANS) Mumbai's Hanuman Pawshe (Fast Track Racing India) snatched the title in the premier Unrestricted class after defending champion Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing) was penalised for jump start in the final run to provide a dramatic finish to the MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2025 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Sunday.

Going into the fourth and final round on Sunday, both Pawshe and Bengaluru's Muddappa were tied on 55 points, with the former's teammate Alimon Saidalvi (Bengaluru) two points adrift of the leaders. In the final run today, Muddappa was pulled up for a jump start, which left Pawshe the championship winner in this category ahead of Saidalvi and Muddappa.

Muddappa, however, salvaged the concluding round by winning the championship in two other categories to take his National title count to 17. A fourth-place finish in the Super Sport 4-Stroke 1051-1650cc class, which fetched him 14 points, was sufficient for Muddappa to clinch the title from Round-4 winner and fellow-Bengalurean Mujahid Pasha (Fast Track Racing India), who finished second overall in the championship.

Earlier, a second place behind Pawshe saw Muddappa take the title in the Super Sport (4-Stroke) 851-1050cc class.

Nagecoil's Lapis Lazuli took the championship in the Girls (Super Stock up to 165cc) category ahead of her C2 Racing team-mate Shanthi Chandra. The duo finished in that order in both rounds this weekend.

Bengaluru's Syed Imran (Fast Track Racing India) walked away with two National titles in the 2-Stroke 131-165cc and 2-Stroke up to 130cc categories.

For Fast Track Racing India team, it was a hugely successful campaign as they picked up team honours in five categories, while Mantra Racing and Team 99 Racing topped two apiece, followed by one each for Accesys India Rookies Racing and C2 Racing.

On Saturday, in Round 3, 35-year-old Muddappa came up with stunning runs to win a double crown as he topped the Unrestricted and 1051-1650cc classes, besides a podium in the 851-1050cc category.

The National Champions:

4-Stroke Super Sport Unrestricted – Rider: Hanuman Pawshe (Mumbai, Fast Track Racing). Team: Fast Track Racing India.

4S 1051-1650cc SS – Rider: Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing). Team: Fast Track Racing India.

4S 851-1050cc SS – Rider: Hemanth Muddappa (Bengaluru, Mantra Racing). Team: Mantra Racing.

4S 551-850cc SS – Rider: Aditya Acharya (Bengaluru, Pvt). Team – Team 99 Racing.

4S 166-225cc SS – Rider: Ali Hussain (Mumbai, Pvt). Team: Team 99 Racing.

4S Girls (Super Stock, 165cc) – Rider: Lapis Lazuli (Nagercoil, C2 Racing). Team: C2 Racing.

4S 165cc Super Sport Indian – Rider: Abdul Shaikh (Mumbai, Pvt). Team: Accsys India Rookies Racing Team.

4S 361-559cc SS Indian (Single Cylinder) – Rider: Mujahid Pasha (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing India). Team: Fast Track Racing India.

4S 361-559cc SS Indian (Twin Cylinder) – Rider: Sharukh Khan (Mumbai, Mantra Racing). Team: Mantra Racing.

2-Stroke 130cc SS – Rider: Syed Imran (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing India). Team: Fast Track Racing India.

2S 131-65cc SS – Rider: Syed Imran (Bengaluru, Fast Track Racing India). Team: Fast Track Racing India.