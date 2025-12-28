Somali PM Condemns Israel's Recognition Of Somaliland

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Mogadishu: Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's declaration recognizing Somaliland as an independent state, describing the move as null, void, and legally unacceptable.

In remarks published by Somali National News Agency Sunday, Barre emphasized that the recognition has no legal effect, underlining that Somalia is an independent and sovereign state with internationally recognized borders.

He stated that any violation of Somalia's sovereignty or borders constitutes an illegal act and a blatant attack on the country's unity and the principles of international law.

Barre further confirmed that both the Somali people and the Federal Government categorically reject this declaration.

The Prime Minister described Netanyahu's position as reckless, adding that it would have been more appropriate for Israel to recognize the State of Palestine, whose land continues to suffer occupation and aggression. He stressed that Somalia does not require recognition from Netanyahu or any other party.

Barre further highlighted that the Federal Government has taken urgent diplomatic measures by engaging with sister and friendly nations as well as international organizations, noting that regional and global responses have supported Somalia's stance.

The government, Barre stressed, will continue its diplomatic efforts to mobilize international public opinion and utilize all available legal mechanisms to defend Somalia's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Prime Minister also warned that Israel's position could be part of an attempt to establish a foothold in the Horn of Africa, control the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and set up military bases, posing a serious threat to the safety and security of citizens in northern Somalia.

Finally, Barre affirmed that Somalia maintains constant communication with the United States, noting that the US President's supportive position on Somalia's sovereignty is appropriate and reflects respect for the Somali state.

He added that no self-respecting nation would follow the path taken by Israel.