UN Secretary-General Denounces Deadly Attack on Syria Mosque


2025-12-28 08:37:42
(MENAFN) UN chief Antonio Guterres delivered a forceful denunciation Friday following a terror strike that killed worshippers at a Syrian mosque, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

The deadly explosion tore through the Ali Bin Abi Talib mosque in Homs' Wadi al-Dahab neighborhood as congregants gathered for Friday prayers, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson, confirmed.

Guterres emphasized that targeting civilians and religious sites cannot be tolerated, demanding accountability for the perpetrators, the statement indicated.

"The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of those killed and expresses his sympathy to all those injured, wishing them a prompt and full recovery," it added.

Syrian health officials confirmed Friday that eight people died in the mosque blast, with the casualty count climbing from earlier reports.

Legal Disclaimer:
