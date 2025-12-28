403
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Live Music, Fine Dining, and Ocean Views at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach
(MENAFN- Value360india) As sparkly evenings turn into champagne-soaked nights, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach invites you to ring in the New Year with magic, mirth, and unforgettable moments by the sea. Nestled along the calming shores of the iconic Juhu Beach and overlooking the shimmering Arabian Sea, the hotel offers a refreshing coastal escape that perfectly balances energy, comfort, and indulgence.
Bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 under starry skies, with breathtaking ocean views and thoughtfully curated celebrations designed for every kind of reveler. Whether you’re celebrating with family, friends, or loved ones, the festive experiences promise warmth, vibrance, and joy.
Enjoy a lively Family Soiree at The Square, the hotel’s signature restaurant, featuring a live band and DJ, open-air dining overlooking the Juhu shoreline, signature cocktails, and premium beverages. The Square’s radiant, contemporary décor sets the stage for a joyous evening around the table with family.
For those seeking an energetic beachfront vibe, Coastline Cheers at the Poolside offers live music, open-air dining by the waves, unlimited premium beverages, and expertly crafted cocktails—creating a spirited New Year’s Eve celebration under the open sky.
For a refined culinary countdown, step into Pan Asian Parade at Sampan, Juhu’s iconic Pan-Asian destination. Embark on an indulgent journey of classic and contemporary Asian flavours paired with exotic drinks, as Sampan transforms into a vibrant Asian celebration welcoming new beginnings.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve where the city meets the sea, only at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach.
Below are details:
Location: Balraj Sahni Rd, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049
Timings: 8:00 pm to 1:00 am
Prices:
●Pan Asian Parade: A La Carte INR 2500 cover charge
●Coastline Cheers: INR 6000 per person and INR 3000 Kids buffet
●Family Soiree: INR 3500 per person and INR 1750 Kids buffet
