'India Energy Week 2026' To Focus On Global Partnerships: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India Energy Week has emerged as a strong platform for building long-term global energy partnerships, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday.

In a post on social media platform X, Puri said that India Energy Week 2026 will mark a shift from discussions to direct collaboration in the global energy sector.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, India Energy Week has become a platform for sustained global energy partnerships,” Puri said.

He said the event will bring together key international and domestic stakeholders to strengthen cooperation across energy value chains.

“As part of the event, the 9th Prime Minister's Roundtable will be held, bringing foreign CEOs, Indian private sector leaders and public sector representatives on one platform,” he stated.

“This will be complemented by the India-Arab Energy Dialogue, an India-Japan Roundtable following earlier discussions in Tokyo, and additional roundtables with Iceland, the Netherlands and the India-US Business Council,” he mentioned.

Puri said this will help align global investment and policy thinking with India's fast-growing energy needs.

According to Puri, India Energy Week 2026 will also see participation from 11 country pavilions -- reflecting strong international interest.

Several bilateral meetings are also planned, involving senior leadership, including the Prime Minister.

Puri said these engagements further reinforce India's role as a global energy convenor and highlight how India Energy Week has grown into a key forum for sustained global energy cooperation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.