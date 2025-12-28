403
Poland Races to Complete Anti-Drone Defenses
(MENAFN) Poland is racing against the clock to erect comprehensive anti-drone defenses spanning its eastern frontier, a direct response to what authorities describe as persistent violations of the nation's airspace by Russian unmanned aircraft.
According to Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk, initial operational capacity for the defensive network could materialize within half a year.
"We expect to have the first capabilities of the system in roughly six months, perhaps even sooner. And the full system will take 24 months to complete," he told media.
The ambitious initiative—projected to exceed €2 billion ($2.3 billion) in total expenditure—will merge cutting-edge aerial defense technology with existing border fortifications erected approximately ten years prior.
Tomczyk outlined that the multi-tiered protective infrastructure will feature an arsenal of weaponry: machine guns, cannons, missiles, and electronic warfare equipment designed to neutralize hostile drones. He added that "some of this is for use only in extreme or war conditions."
Warsaw's decision follows multiple September breaches during which over a dozen suspected Russian drones penetrated Polish territory.
Military aircraft from Poland and NATO successfully intercepted several unmanned vehicles, though falling wreckage damaged civilian structures.
The deputy minister revealed that the majority of financing for this "drone wall" will originate from European channels via the SAFE defense loan program, supplemented by domestic governmental funds.
"The truth is that as long as Ukraine is defending itself and fighting Russia, Europe is not at risk of war in the conventional, strict sense of the word," he was quoted by media as saying.
Yet Tomczyk cautioned that the continent should instead brace for "provocations and acts of sabotage."
