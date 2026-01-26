War Update: 93 Clashes On Front Line, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, updating on the situation as of 22:00 on January 26, 2026.

"Since the beginning of the day, 93 combat clashes have taken place. The enemy carried out 67 airstrikes, dropping 144 glide bombs. In addition, it used 3,198 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,935 shelling attacks on populated areas and positions of our troops," the statement said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors the enemy carried out five airstrikes today, using 10 glide bombs, and conducted 67 shelling attacks on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas, one of them involving a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy assaulted Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Dvorichanske, and toward Lyman. Ukrainian units repelled five attacks.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks toward Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops stopped three attacks toward Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attempts by occupiers to advance near Platonivka and toward Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one attack near the settlement of Chasiv Yar was repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, occupiers carried out 15 assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 29 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and toward Shevchenko, Bilytske, and Hryshyne. Fighting is still ongoing in some locations.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian forces eliminated 44 occupiers and wounded 27 in this sector today. They also destroyed 50 unmanned aerial vehicles, two vehicles, and damaged six artillery pieces, four vehicles, one piece of special equipment, a ground robotic system, and 15 enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian units stopped four enemy attacks near Zelenyi Hai and toward Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks near Huliaipole and toward Varvarivka and Dobropillia. One engagement is still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Velykomykhailivka, Charivne, Kopani, and Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions near Stepnohirsk. Airstrikes were carried out on Yurkivka and Tavriiske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

As Ukrinform reported, the Defense Forces have refuted claims of the complete occupation of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in the Donetsk region.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine