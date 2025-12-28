403
Wolf breaks free from its enclosure at zoo in western Tokyo
(MENAFN) A wolf managed to break free from its enclosure at a zoo in western Tokyo on Sunday, prompting visitors to seek safety as the facility was temporarily closed, according to reports.
The event took place at Tama Zoological Park in Hino shortly after the zoo opened for the day, when a staff member noticed a European wolf wandering along a public path inside the park, as stated by reports.
Officials confirmed that no one was injured during the incident.
Zoo personnel eventually found the wolf in a densely vegetated section of the park and initiated procedures to safely recapture it and return it to its enclosure.
The zoo announced that visitor access had been halted to protect the public, advising people to avoid the area until further notice.
Established in 1958, Tama Zoological Park is a prominent wildlife destination in Tokyo, hosting approximately 260 species of animals from both Japan and other countries.
