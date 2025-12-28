403
Russia's Lavrov Slams EU as "Main Obstacle to Peace"
(MENAFN) The European Union lacks readiness for meaningful dialogue on the Ukraine crisis and is actively mobilizing for military confrontation with Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared.
Speaking in an interview released Sunday, Lavrov criticized the EU's unwavering backing of Ukraine, observing that "almost all European countries, with few exceptions, have been pumping the Kiev regime full of money and weapons"—despite Russia maintaining battlefield superiority. He further noted Brussels harbors expectations that economic sanctions will trigger Russian economic collapse.
"After a new administration came to power in the United States, Europe and the European Union emerged as the main obstacles to peace. They are making no secret of the fact that they are getting ready to fight it out with Russia on the battlefield," Lavrov stated.
The Russian diplomat traced EU antagonism toward Moscow back to 2014—when the Ukraine crisis erupted—alleging Brussels "started talking about the so-called Russian threat and inciting Russia-hating and militarist sentiment" throughout European populations. He charged the "European war party" with staking "political capital in inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia" and demonstrating willingness to pursue this objective without limits, asserting that "these ambitions have literally blinded them."
Lavrov also confronted Western media speculation suggesting Russia might launch attacks against NATO members within coming years. "There is no need to be afraid of Russia attacking anyone. However, should anyone consider attacking Russia, they would face a devastating blow," he emphasized.
His remarks arrive as the EU attempts to shape negotiations surrounding the Ukraine conflict, with European authorities maintaining that any settlement demanding substantial Ukrainian territorial or security compromises would be rejected. Moscow has cautioned that EU involvement in peace negotiations "does not bode well" for achieving resolution, while denouncing the bloc's push toward economic militarization justified through claims of containing Russian power.
