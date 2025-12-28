8Th Pay Commission To EPFO: Major Money Rules You Must Know For 2026

Starting in 2026, several new financial rules are set to be implemented in India. The implementation of the 8th Pay Commission will increase the salaries of government employees, and the new income tax bill will provide relief to taxpayers.

As 2025 ends, 2026 brings major changes to banking, salaries, and daily costs. These new rules will directly affect your finances. Let's look at the key changes for the new year.

The next year may bring relief for salaried individuals and taxpayers. The 8th Pay Commission, expected from Jan 1, 2026, could boost salaries by 20-35% for government staff.

Additionally, a new income tax bill will ease the burden on taxpayers. The government has hinted at GST rate cuts, and a new pre-filled ITR form will simplify tax filing.

Changes to EPFO rules are a gift for private sector employees. PF withdrawal will be easier, with rules now in three main categories, reducing paperwork for emergencies like medical needs.

Banking rules are getting stricter to prevent fraud. From Jan 1, linking PAN and Aadhaar is mandatory for most financial services. UPI and digital payment security will be tightened.

Kitchen and travel costs might drop in the new year. CNG and PNG prices are likely to fall. However, stricter rules on old vehicles in big cities could affect logistics services.

The government is also concerned about children's digital safety. New guidelines for social media use by kids under 16 may be enforced. Farmers may need a 'Unique Kisan ID' for PM-KISAN.